ASE Trading Hits JD12.3M As Index Rises 0.97%
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- Trading activity of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) strengthened on Sunday, with total turnover reaching JD12.3 million, while 10.3 million shares were traded through 4,124 transactions.
The general share price index closed at 3,600 points, marking a gain of 0.97%, against the previous session.
Sectoral performance was broadly positive, as indices of the financial and services sectors rose by 1.41% and 0.21%, respectively, while the industrial sector edged up by 0.03%.
In a comparison of closing prices for the 118 companies traded during the session, shares of 46 companies recorded gains, while 34 companies went down, reflecting a generally positive market sentiment.
