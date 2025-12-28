Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French Cinema Legend Brigitte Bardot Dies

French Cinema Legend Brigitte Bardot Dies


2025-12-28 07:04:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by The Guardian, according to Ukrinform.

“The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” the foundation stated.

Bardot was born in 1934 in Paris into a wealthy family. She studied dance at a ballet school and appeared on magazine covers before being spotted by director Roger Vadim.

Read also: Commander of Russian Volunteer Corps Denis Kapustin killed on front line

Bardot gained worldwide fame for her role in the film And God Created Woman (1956). In total, she starred in 48 films. After ending her film career in 1973, Bardot devoted her life to protecting animal rights.

Photo: CC0 Public Domain

MENAFN28122025000193011044ID1110531579



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search