French Cinema Legend Brigitte Bardot Dies

“The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” the foundation stated.

Bardot was born in 1934 in Paris into a wealthy family. She studied dance at a ballet school and appeared on magazine covers before being spotted by director Roger Vadim.

Bardot gained worldwide fame for her role in the film And God Created Woman (1956). In total, she starred in 48 films. After ending her film career in 1973, Bardot devoted her life to protecting animal rights.

