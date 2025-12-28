Defense Forces Strike Syzran Oil Refinery In Russia And Several Targets In Luhansk And Donetsk Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, during the night of December 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

A hit by UCAVs on the refinery's territory was recorded, followed by a fire.

The annual processing capacity of this facility ranges from 7 to 8.9 million tonnes of oil.

The Syzran oil refinery is part of Russia's energy rear and is involved in supplying the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck a storage and maintenance site for uncrewed surface vehicles in the area of Chornomorske in temporarily occupied Crimea; a repair unit of the 1435th Motorized Rifle Regiment near the settlement of Antratsyt in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region; a pontoon crossing near Nykonorivka; and a storage facility for Shahed-type UAVs in Makiivka, Donetsk region.

Enemy losses are being verified.

The General Staff also confirmed the results of a recent strike on the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil products processing plant in Russia's Volgograd region, where an oil product pipeline and a technological unit for oil production were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, December 28, operators of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck several military facilities of the Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crime, including a base for the storage and launch of maritime uncrewed surface vehicles.

