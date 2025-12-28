403
Health Min. Launches Digital Radiation Licensing Service, Reviews RAIS+ Rollout
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi launched on Sunday launched the Digital Radiation Licensing Service at the Radiation Protection Department under the Public Health Sector.
The service enables healthcare practitioners to issue and renew personal radiation licenses fully online as part of the ministry's digital transformation drive.
The ministry said in a statement that the launch came during a field visit by Dr. Al-Awadhi to the department's headquarters, with the attendance of Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs Dr. Al-Munther Al-Hasawi, and Al-Farwaniya Health District Director Dr. Mohammad Al-Rashidi.
During the visit, Al-Awadhi reviewed the start of the first phase of the Integrated Regulatory Authority Information System (RAIS+) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight of radiation sources and enhancing compliance with international radiation safety standards.
Director of the Radiation Protection Department Dr. Nasser Al-Juwaisri said the department is expanding automation and electronic services in line with the ministry's digital governance strategy.
He noted that further phases of RAIS+ will be implemented to enhance staff readiness and service efficiency while maintaining high radiation safety standards. (end)
