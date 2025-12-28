Football Transfer Watch: Manchester City's Hefty Price Tag For Nathan Ake Leaves Barca In A Fix

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Dec 28 (IANS) Defending La Liga champions FC Barcelona have suffered a setback in their attempts to sign Nathan Ake to bolster their defence as former English champions Manchester City have demanded a hefty transfer fee to let go of the Dutch defender.

Barcelona have faced many issues with their backline in the first half of the season and have launched an all-out attempt to get defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window. In that respect, Ake has emerged as the right option for the Spanish giants as he is left-footed, comfortable as a centre-back, and capable of filling in at left-back when required, an attribute that adds tactical flexibility.

Despite these attributes, Ake has not been able to nail down a starting role under Pep Guardiola, even though his performances with the Netherlands show he can operate at a high international level.

"The Dutch international is open to leaving Manchester City, and the idea of playing for Barca was particularly appealing to him. For Barcelona, this combination of experience and versatility made him an attractive name in a market with limited options," claimed a report from SPORT on Sunday.

With Ake looking for more playing time, several Premier League clubs have also enquired about him, pushing his price up and complicating any potential deal.

"Manchester City would be willing to let him leave, but only if an offer exceeds €25 million. With the defender's contract running until 2027, City see this as the ideal moment to secure a definitive sale rather than wait and risk losing leverage," the report claimed.

But that is where Barcelona's problems start. They are currently operating under strict financial controls and uncertainty around their salary cap, and therefore, committing to a deal of that size in January is extremely difficult.

The report also claimed that although Barcelona feel strengthening the defence is essential, internally the club management is not clear about how they can go about meeting the financial requirements.

This has further complicated Barcelona's search for a defender, and now they are likely to look elsewhere for short-term solutions to reinforce their backline.