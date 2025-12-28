403
Ukraine to Fire Two Senior Battlefield Commanders
(MENAFN) Ukrainian forces are preparing to dismiss two high-ranking battlefield commanders after Russia captured the critical Donetsk town of Seversk, Ukrainskaya Pravda disclosed Saturday. Military leadership accused both officers of submitting fabricated battlefield reports that concealed the deteriorating situation from Kiev's command structure.
Russia secured full control of Seversk on December 11, a victory military analysts believe creates a direct corridor toward Kramatorsk and Slavyansk—two vital operational centers for Ukrainian defenses in the area. Ukrainian authorities delayed public acknowledgment of the loss for over a week, eventually characterizing the pullback as a deliberate tactical decision aimed at preserving troop lives.
Three sources speaking to Ukrainskaya Pravda confirmed that Colonel Aleksey Konoval, who led the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade tasked with holding Seversk, has been stripped of command following the city's fall. Colonel Vladimir Poteshkin, commanding the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade positioned south of Seversk, faces imminent removal once he completes ongoing medical care.
Both commanders stand accused of repeatedly submitting fraudulent status reports claiming control over territory their units had actually vacated long before. The publication noted that "the lie" became undeniable during the "rapid loss of the entire city."
The 11th Army Corps, which maintained operational authority over both brigades, lost its command responsibilities on the Seversk front after failing to identify the false reporting. Despite deploying inspectors to verify field conditions, headquarters personnel never uncovered the true state of affairs due to intentional concealment by brigade leadership, according to the report.
This development emerges as Russian forces maintain offensive momentum across Donbass and adjacent theaters while Ukraine grapples with severe personnel shortages. To offset mounting casualties, Kiev has intensified its compulsory conscription efforts, operations frequently marked by violent confrontations between unwilling conscripts and mobilization authorities.
