Naagin 7 Star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Net Worth, Education, Fees, And Income Sources

Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited show Naagin 7 premiered on Saturday. Ekta introduced the new Naagin on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the Naagin for season 7. Let's find out about her net worth, career, and education...

Drama queen Ekta Kapoor's new show, Naagin 7, which was long-awaited, has premiered. Viewers can watch this serial on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar. This time, Ekta has cast Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as her Naagin.

Talking about the net worth of Ekta Kapoor's new Naagin, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, she owns assets worth around ₹20-25 crore. Her main sources of income are TV serials, modeling, social media, and brand endorsements, from which she earns crores.

Regarding Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fees, she is playing the lead in Naagin 7. She will get ₹1.5 lakh per episode. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, earning ₹5 lakh per week, which was later increased to ₹10 lakh. Priyanka owns a house in Mumbai and enjoys a lavish lifestyle.

About Priyanka's education, she did her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jaipur and also graduated from there. Some reports say she pursued further studies at Delhi University. After her studies, she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in modeling and acting. She has also appeared in music videos.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary started her career with modeling. She then got offers for TV serials. She first worked in the Colors TV serial 'Udaariyaan,' where she became a household name playing Tejo Kaur Sandhu. She also appeared in shows like 'Gathbandhan,' 'Yeh Hai Chahatein,' and 'Parineeti.' Now, she is seen in Naagin 7.