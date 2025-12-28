Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Snowfall Recorded In Nakhchivan's Mountainous Areas

Snowfall Recorded In Nakhchivan's Mountainous Areas


2025-12-28 06:08:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Unstable weather conditions continue to prevail in several mountainous and foothill areas of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

Snowfall began late last evening in the villages of Bichenek and Kuku in the Shahbuz district, as well as in the Batabat plateau and the Paragachay settlement of the Ordubad district.

The snow cover has reached 3 centimeters in Kuku, 4 centimeters in both Paragachay and Bichenek, and 5 centimeters in the Batabat plateau. In the high-altitude mountainous areas of Ordubad, located at approximately 3,000 meters above sea level, snow depth has increased significantly, reaching up to 25 centimeters.

The snowfall has added a winter landscape to the region, particularly in the higher elevations, while relevant services continue to monitor weather conditions and road safety in the affected areas.

MENAFN28122025000195011045ID1110531434



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search