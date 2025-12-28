Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NFC Payments Now Available On Another Carrier's Buses

2025-12-28 06:08:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cashless payments via local bank cards supporting NFC, as well as through Apple Pay and Google Pay, have been activated on buses operating on routes managed by ÇinarTrans LLC, Azernews reports citingt the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

New system offers passengers additional convenience, eliminating the need to carry cash or a physical BakıKart.

Public transport users can now make payments within seconds using their smartphones, smartwatches, bank cards, or any other NFC-enabled device.

To pay, passengers simply need to bring their device close to the validator – the payment is instantly recognized, and the transaction is completed.

When paying on buses, passengers should use only NFC-enabled local bank cards, as well as smart devices or a physical BakıKart.

AzerNews

