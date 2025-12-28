NFC Payments Now Available On Another Carrier's Buses
New system offers passengers additional convenience, eliminating the need to carry cash or a physical BakıKart.
Public transport users can now make payments within seconds using their smartphones, smartwatches, bank cards, or any other NFC-enabled device.
To pay, passengers simply need to bring their device close to the validator – the payment is instantly recognized, and the transaction is completed.
When paying on buses, passengers should use only NFC-enabled local bank cards, as well as smart devices or a physical BakıKart.
