Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Kyiv Region Again: Over 19,000 Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this on Telegram.

The Ministry noted that repair crews are working around the clock to restore damaged equipment. The right bank of Kyiv has already returned to scheduled outages, while emergency outages continue on the left bank.

"In the Kyiv region, over 19,000 consumers are still without electricity. Emergency outages are currently in effect there as well. Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, over 20,000 subscribers remain without power in the Chernihiv region," the statement said.

Russian troops shell Sumy region more than 50 times over past day

In other regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses are being applied. The Ministry of Energy emphasized that up-to-date information on outages is published only on the official resources of distribution system operators.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv after the massive enemy attack on December 27, power engineers restored electricity supply to 748,000 household s.