Heat Supply Restored To Most Homes In Kyiv And Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba.

According to him, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the strikes on the capital and the region are still ongoing. Utility services, energy workers, and emergency repair teams are working around the clock to restore heat, water, and electricity to residents as quickly as possible.

“Heating has already been restored in most homes in Kyiv and the region. In some buildings, restoration is still underway-work will continue throughout the day, and by the end of the day, the system will be operational everywhere. This is due to the phased restart of networks after damage. Centralized water supply has been fully restored,” the statement said.

Air defense forces neutralize 30 of 48 drones launched by Russia

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked emergency and municipal services, engineers, and repair crews for their round-the-clock work amid constant threats, emphasizing that despite the enemy's energy terror, the state is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainian homes have heat and electricity.

As reported by Ukrinform, following the massive enemy attack on December 27, energy workers in Kyiv restored electricity supply to 748,000 household, and to 347,000 households in the Kyiv region.