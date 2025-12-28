Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Strikes Energy Facility In Poltava Region, Damaging Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Volodymyr Kogut, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post.

"Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Poltava region twice. A rocket was recorded falling in an open area in the Myrhorod district. The Russians also struck an energy facility.

“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Poltava region twice during the day. In the Myrhorod district, a rocket was reported to have fallen in an open area. The Russians also struck an energy facility. Technological equipment was damaged,” the post says.

It is noted that energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. No people were injured.

As reported, on December 23, Russian troops struck an enterprise in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, injuring two people.

UkrinForm

