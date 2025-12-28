Enemy Strikes Energy Facility In Poltava Region, Damaging Equipment
“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Poltava region twice during the day. In the Myrhorod district, a rocket was reported to have fallen in an open area. The Russians also struck an energy facility. Technological equipment was damaged,” the post says.
It is noted that energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. No people were injured.Read also: Rescuers finish work at all sites after Russian attack in Kyiv
As reported, on December 23, Russian troops struck an enterprise in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, injuring two people.
