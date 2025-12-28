403
Mujib Dam To Reach Full Capacity Amid Continued Rainfall
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) – The Ministry of Water and Irrigation / Jordan Valley Authority said the Mujib Dam is expected to reach its maximum storage capacity of 25 million cubic meters and begin overflowing into Wadi Mujib within the next few hours, as a result of continued rainfall across several regions of the Kingdom, particularly in the south.
In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday, the Ministry explained that recent rainfall has contributed to replenishing national water reserves, notably at the Karak Valley Dam in Karak and the Shidham Dam in Tafila.
The Ministry urged citizens to exercise caution by avoiding floodplains and valleys, keeping away from dams and earthworks, and strictly adhering to instructions issued by the relevant authorities to ensure public safety.
