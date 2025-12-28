Gov't Reaffirms Commitment To Media Access, Information Transparency

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani affirmed that the government is continuing its approach of sustained engagement with media outlets and enabling them to perform their role on professional and responsible grounds.In a circular addressed to all ministries, institutions, and government bodies, Momani said the directive aims to strengthen procedures that facilitate journalists' access to information in accordance with the applicable legal frameworks.The circular stressed the need for official spokespersons at ministries and public institutions to actively engage with media inquiries and provide the necessary clarifications to ensure completeness of information. This, he noted, contributes to delivering clear media content, enhancing confidence in official information, disseminating facts, and countering inaccurate or misleading information.Momani added that the Ministry of Government Communication, through its Directorate of Planning and Coordination and the media spokesperson network, follows up daily on media-related issues and works to ensure continuous clarifications and engagement with journalists and media professionals.