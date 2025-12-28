403
Iran, Qatar Fms Mull Over Regional Happenings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed the latest regional developments over the phone on Sunday.
During the phone conversation, they voiced concern over the current situation in Palestine and Lebanon amid the Israeli occupation's continued aggressions and ceasefire violation, according to Iranian media reports.
Both sides underlined that the international community should exert pressure on the Israeli occupation to absolutely honor its commitments and stop its genocidal war, occupation and expansion.
They also discussed the current situation in Yemen, calling for maintaining its unity and territorial integrity. (end)
