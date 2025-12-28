BJP Blasts Manickam Tagore Over RSS Remarks, Warns Of Defamation Suit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and its MP Manickam Tagore over his remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), warning that the leader should introspect or be prepared to face a defamation suit.

The reaction came after Tagore, responding to senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's praise for the RSS, mounted a fierce attack on the organisation, asserting that the Congress has nothing to learn from what he described as a hate-driven body.

Speaking to IANS, Manickam Tagore had said, "The RSS is an organisation of hatred. It spreads hatred, breeds hatred and carries out propaganda based on hate. There is nothing to learn from the RSS. In the way al-Qaeda operates through bloodshed, the RSS too does the same work inside the country -- spreading hatred."

Reacting strongly to the statement, BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh told IANS, "Manickam Tagore should think ten times before speaking, otherwise he'll have to face a defamation case later."

Singh backed Digvijaya Singh's remarks praising the RSS for its organisational strength and said that, unlike the Congress, the BJP and RSS focus on their grassroots workers.

"He is correct -- this is possible only in the BJP, where a grassroots worker can become a state's chief minister and even the country's prime minister. In their party (Congress), there was no thinking beyond the family -- first it was Sonia Gandhi, then Rahul Gandhi, now Priyanka Gandhi and then her kids and husband, Robert Vadra. In their party, everything works according to that specific family, while in the BJP, everything works according to the party workers," Singh said.

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that the Congress currently has "no credible leader left" within its ranks and lacks any concrete policy to present before the people.

"The few issues they take up, people clearly reject. And today, people have even started doubting Congress' intentions. So, there is no leader, no policy, and their intentions are not right. That is why people are rejecting them. They may have a working committee, they may have a foundation day -- but this is not the same Congress which contributed during the freedom struggle, but is only focused on the greed for power," Singh added.