Rescuers Finish Work At All Sites After Russian Attack In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv stated this on Facebook.

Rescuers carried out debris removal, dismantling of hazardous structures, inspected damaged buildings, and ensured the safety of the affected areas. At night, tents with heat guns were set up at the sites to warm residents of damaged buildings, and emergency units remained on duty.

As a result of the Russian attack on Saturday, December 27, two people were killed and another 32 were injured, including two children.

More than 400 rescuers and 90 units of specialized equipment were involved in the response. Headquarters for managing the aftermath, units of the municipal emergency rescue service, municipal services, and volunteer organizations were also working at the sites.

Russian attack damages transport infrastructure in Kyiv

As Ukrinform reported, more than 10 multi-story residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on December 27.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here