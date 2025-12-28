Russians Strike Kherson, Leaving Two People Injured
According to the report, police brought a 75-year-old woman to one of the hospitals. She was diagnosed with blast injuries and an acute stress reaction and is receiving medical assistance. It is also reported that a 38-year-old Kherson resident sustained a concussion, a mine-blast injury, an acute stress reaction, and an uncomplicated hypertensive crisis. He remains under medical supervision.Read also: Russian troops shell Sumy region more than 50 times over past day
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out a massive strike on residential neighborhoods and critical infrastructure in Kherson, leaving part of the city without power.
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment