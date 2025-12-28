Russians Strike Kherson, Leaving Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson City Military Administration stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, police brought a 75-year-old woman to one of the hospitals. She was diagnosed with blast injuries and an acute stress reaction and is receiving medical assistance. It is also reported that a 38-year-old Kherson resident sustained a concussion, a mine-blast injury, an acute stress reaction, and an uncomplicated hypertensive crisis. He remains under medical supervision.

Russian troops shell Sumy region more than 50 times over past day

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out a massive strike on residential neighborhoods and critical infrastructure in Kherson, leaving part of the city without power.

