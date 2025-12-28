Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
USF Hits Enemy Base For Storing And Launching Unmanned Maritime Vessels In Crimea

2025-12-28 05:05:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, stated this on Facebook, and also released a relevant video.

According to him, "overnight, the birds of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center worked on a number of military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory."

In the settlement of Chornomorske, a Valdai radar station and a control point of a radar reconnaissance complex were hit.

In addition, a base for the storage and launch of unmanned maritime vessels in Chornomorske was struck.

Read also: Situation in Dronivka in Sloviansk sector is difficult but controlled by Defense Forces – military

As Ukrinform reported, during November the Unmanned Systems Forces hit more than 23,000 targets in key sectors of the front and deep in the enemy's rear, inflicting significant material losses on Russia.

Photo: Unsplash

UkrinForm

