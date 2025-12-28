US Congress Website Publishes Bill Seeking To Lift Aid Restrictions To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) The draft bill proposing the removal of restrictions on assistance to Azerbaijan has been published on the official website of the US Congress,reports.

The document highlights that Azerbaijan has been a consistent and reliable partner of the United States and its allies since gaining independence, providing vital cooperation during both wartime and peacetime. It also emphasizes Azerbaijan's demonstrated commitment to promoting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

According to the bill, Azerbaijan has reached a peace agreement recognizing the mutual borders and territorial integrity of both Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The legislation calls for the repeal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, stipulating that the relevant provision be eliminated from the law.

The bill was submitted to Congress on December 9 by Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.