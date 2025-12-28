Youth Honored For Excellence In Sports And Public Life In Nakhchivan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A ceremony has been held to honor distinguished youth in sports, public life, and creative fields in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

The event, organized by the Nakhchivan Ministry of Youth and Sports was dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" and the "December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day."

According to the press service of the Ministry, talented young people who stood out over the year in the republic's public, creative, and sports life, as well as athletes who achieved high results, were recognized and awarded at the ceremony.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the country's martyrs, followed by the performance of the State Anthem.

Majid Seyidov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, temporarily performing the duties of the Minister, noted in his speech that youth policy in Azerbaijan is successfully implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that this policy creates broad opportunities for young people to develop their potential and actively participate in social, public, and sports life.

It was highlighted that consistent measures in Nakhchivan to develop youth engagement and sports contribute significantly to nurturing healthy, patriotic, and active youth. Over the past year, a total of 425 events were held under the main directions of youth and sports policy, including 269 youth-oriented and 156 sports-focused activities, with nearly 20,000 young people participating.

The report also noted that many young people from Nakhchivan won nationwide grant competitions and successfully implemented projects in the autonomous republic.

With the support of the Ministry, volunteers participated in domestic and international camps and exchange programs, gaining new knowledge and experience. Athletes, meanwhile, achieved notable success in national and international competitions, winning a total of 443 medals: 197 gold, 129 silver, and 117 bronze. Among them, 2 athletes became world champions, 87 won international tournaments, and 106 were crowned Azerbaijani champions.

The speech also highlighted work carried out under the "State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027."

It was reported that 19 outdoor sports facilities have been opened for public use in Nakhchivan city and other towns and settlements. In addition, the "Healthy Neighborhood" project, jointly implemented with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is underway in the cities of Babak, Julfa, and Shahbuz, with plans to create similar sports facilities in other regions.

During the ceremony, 73 young people and athletes were awarded plaques in various categories. The recipients included athletes, active youth, representatives of the media and culture, students with outstanding academic achievements, and young people recognized for their public activities.

Awards were presented by Tukazban Guliyeva, a staff member of the Authorized Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic; Tarverdi Mammadov, Head of the Humanitarian and Social Affairs Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic; and Majid Seyidov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, temporarily performing the duties of the Minister.

The ceremony continued with musical performances by young artists and concluded on a festive and cheerful note.