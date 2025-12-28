403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, First Deputy PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Sunday.
His Highness the Crown Prince received First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Sunday. (end)
