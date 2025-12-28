Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Phase 7 Is Upcoming As Presale Progresses Towards $20M Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Progress in crypto does not always arrive with sudden headlines. In many cases, it builds through steady participation, rising allocation levels, and visible execution across a roadmap. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now entering one of those moments. As the project moves closer to its next presale stage, the surrounding data points are beginning to tell a clearer story about scale, timing, and momentum.

Rather than a single spike of attention, Mutuum Finance has advanced through a sequence of measurable milestones. With Phase 7 approaching, the presale is now nearing a major funding threshold, and participation metrics are tightening around the remaining supply.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new DeFi crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral under transparent rules enforced by smart contracts. Its structure centers on predictable interest mechanics, clear loan-to-value limits, and automated liquidations to protect liquidity providers.

The project uses a dual lending framework. One side serves users who supply assets into pools and receive yield. The other supports borrowers who access liquidity by posting collateral and maintaining defined safety thresholds. This structure is built to support repeat usage rather than one-time interactions.

Development has moved through Roadmap Phase 2, with core protocol features finalized and prepared for testnet deployment. This stage often separates early concepts from projects that are close to functional release.

Presale Progress and Funding Overview

The Mutuum Finance presale began in early 2025 and has followed a staged pricing model. Each phase offers a fixed allocation of tokens at a predefined price, with the price increasing as each stage fills. This model creates a clear record of demand over time.

So far, the presale has raised approximately As funding moves closer to the $20M mark, Phase 7 is now approaching. This next stage represents another step in the project's distribution schedule rather than an extension of the same conditions.

The number of holders has also grown steadily. Mutuum Finance now counts around 18,650 holders, reflecting broad participation rather than concentration. In DeFi crypto projects, this type of distribution is often seen as a sign of organic growth.

Token Price Movement Across Phases

The current price of MUTM is $0.035. This price reflects a 250% increase from the Phase 1 level of $0.01. Each phase since launch has closed at higher prices, creating a visible progression tied directly to allocation demand.

The project has already confirmed an official launch price of $0.06. Phase 1 participants are therefore positioned for a 500% appreciation relative to the launch price, while later phases still reflect notable differences between current pricing and future entry points.

With Phase 7 upcoming, the next presale stage is expected to introduce a nearly 20% price increase. Historically, phase transitions have coincided with faster allocation as participants respond to shrinking availability.

To maintain engagement during this period, Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM, adding an ongoing competitive element that keeps activity consistent rather than episodic.

Roadmap Context and V1 Preparation

Security has been a visible focus throughout Mutuum Finance's development. The project has received a 90/100 score on a CertiK token scan, which evaluates contract risks and known vulnerabilities.

In parallel, Halborn Security is conducting an independent review of Mutuum's lending and borrowing contracts. The codebase has been finalized and is currently under formal analysis. According to official updates, progress reports will be shared as the review continues.

Mutuum Finance has also introduced a $50k bug bounty program. This encourages external developers and security researchers to test the system and report issues. For lending protocols, these layers of review are often seen as prerequisites before broader adoption.

As the presale advances toward Phase 7, development is also moving closer to its next crypto technical milestone. Mutuum Finance has announced plans for a V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

The initial version will include core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

Limiting the initial asset set allows the team to monitor performance, liquidity behavior, and risk parameters before expanding. This measured approach is common among DeFi crypto projects that prioritize stability over rapid expansion.

Why Phase 7 Draws Attention

Phase 7 represents more than just another pricing step. It marks a point where multiple trends converge. Funding is nearing a round number milestone. Token distribution is well past the halfway mark of the presale allocation. Development has moved from planning into execution.

In similar projects, this combination often leads to tighter supply conditions and higher visibility. As fewer tokens remain available at lower price levels, behavior tends to shift from gradual accumulation to faster allocation.

At the same time, the project's infrastructure, security posture, and roadmap clarity are no longer theoretical. These elements are now documented through audits, code completion, and public updates.

As the presale approaches $20M raised and the next phase comes into view, the remaining allocation is narrowing. For many observers tracking new crypto and DeFi crypto projects, this stage often marks the transition from early distribution into broader market recognition.

With Phase 7 upcoming, the current period is defined by tightening supply, rising participation, and visible execution. These factors together explain why attention around Mutuum Finance is increasing as it moves into its next chapter.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website:

Linktree:

CONTACT: Medita Contact Information J. Weir...