Trinamool Leader Humayun Kabir's Son Detained For Assaulting Security Guard (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) Bharatpur MLA and suspended Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir's son Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained on charges of assaulting the leader's security guard in West Bengal on Sunday.

The police went to Kabir's residence in Murshidabad district's Shaktipur and detained Azad.

Following the development, Kabir went to the Shaktipur police station to mark his protest and threatened to gherao the office of Murshidabad Superintendent of Police on Thursday.

According to local sources, Kabir was holding a meeting with party workers at his office when a state police constable, in charge of the leader's security, asked for leave.

As Humayun refused to grant the constable leave, an argument ensued between the two. At that point, Azad alias Sohel arrived at the office and assaulted the security guard, who also retaliated.

After that, the constable went straight to the police station and filed a written complaint.

Following this, officers from Shaktipur police station went to Kabir's residence and detained his son. Kabir was not at home when the police went to his residence, the sources said.

Later, Kabir alleged that his security guard all of a sudden barged into his office and asked for leave.

"Why did the security guard enter my office, and for what purpose? My son thrashed him and pushed him outside the office. The security guard also assaulted my son. He was asking for leave all of a sudden. But my question is, what was the need to enter my office for this? They (police) went to my house and detained my son. I am going to the Shaktipur police station to talk to the police," said Kabir.

"The police should not act vindictively. I will wait. If the police do anything at my house, if they behave indecently with my son, wife, or daughter-in-law, I will announce within two hours that from 12 p.m. on Thursday, I will gherao the office and demand answers. I will bring Berhampur to a standstill. Let them try to stop me," he added.

However, a senior officer of Murshidabad district police said, "The constable did not ask for leave. An investigation is underway into the incident of assaulting a police officer on duty."

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said, "He (Kabir) himself has admitted that his son assaulted the security guard. If someone assaults a police officer, the police will naturally take action. He cannot even keep his own party's candidate in line, nor can he control his security guard."

Notably, Kabir was suspended from the Trinamool Congress for "anti-party" activities.

Following this, he formed JUP and vowed to contest the West Bengal Assembly polls. However, his son, Ghulam, is still with the Trinamool Congress. He is the chairman of the Public Works Committee of the Beldanga-II Panchayat Samiti (block-level council) for the Trinamool Congress.