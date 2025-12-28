Sanjay Raut Questions Digvijaya's RSS Praise Pilot Defends Him

Sanjay Raut questions 'change of opinion'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday called Digvijaya Singh a "friend" and "understand from him how this change of opinion" came about, after the latter's remarks about the RSS's organisational capability sparked rumours of a dispute within the Congress. "The fact is, the RSS never participated in the country's freedom struggle. The RSS never hoisted or displayed the national tricolour flag at its offices for 50 years. The RSS is at the forefront of creating religious tension in the country. I have seen that Digvijaya Singh ji has launched a very strong attack on the RSS in Parliament. So what happened all of a sudden? He is a friend of mine, and I will understand from him how this change in his opinion came about..," he told reporters

Pilot dispels rift rumours, says Congress united

Congress leader Sachin Pilot reiterated on Sunday that the opposition party is united, but everyone has the right to their own opinion, Speaking to the media, the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister shared his stance on the Digvijay Singh matter regarding the RSS and PM Modi. He dispelled rumours of an internal ideological rift within the Congress. To explain the situation, he said, "Congress party is united. The country needs a strong opposition. Our intention is to strengthen the organisation. In our party, we have the right to speak about our thoughts. "

He added that Digvijaya Singh said what he wanted, but the encompassing goal of every Congress member is to strengthen the opposition leaders. "He said whatever he had to, and after that, he also gave his clarification. All the Congress leaders have only one goal to strengthen Kharge and Rahul ji," added Pilot.

Digvijaya Singh clarifies RSS remarks

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday reiterated his remarks that he remains firmly opposed to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but admires their organisational capacity. Singh said, "I've been saying this from the beginning: I am opposed to the ideology of the RSS. They neither respect the Constitution nor the country's laws, and it's an unregistered organisation. But I admire their organisational capacity because an organisation that isn't even registered has become so powerful that the Prime Minister says from the Red Fort that it is the world's largest NGO."

What fanned the rumours of internal differences within the Congress was his comment on the party's organisational strength. Singh said, "I can say this much that there is room for improvement, and every organisation should always have room for improvement," he said.

The social media post that sparked controversy

His remarks came after he shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s on December 27 on the social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat. "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

Responding to criticism over his social media post and praise for RSS, Singh said his remarks had been misunderstood. "I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji. You have misunderstood. I have praised 'sangathan'. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi. Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?" he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)