Congress Vows To Fight Govt's 'Autocratic' Move On Aravalli Issue

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil, on Sunday, addressed the Aravalli issue, alleging that the government is attempting to capture the area in an autocratic manner. Speaking with ANI, she vowed that Congress would resist this move, stating, "As far as the Aravalli issue is concerned, the government is trying to capture the area in an autocratic way, and we will not let that happen..."

Aravalli Hill Row Explained

The Aravalli issue has sparked protests and demonstrations, with Gandhian activists and Congress workers demanding protection for the ancient mountain range. The Aravalli hill row concerns the redefinition of the Aravalli mountain range, which spans Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi.

The Union Environment Ministry's new definition, approved by the Supreme Court, defines "mountain" as only hills above 100 meters, effectively removing nearly 90% of the Aravalli range from protected status. This move has sparked widespread protests, with environmentalists and opposition parties claiming it will open up the range to mining and construction, causing environmental damage.

The Congress party has accused the government of trying to destroy the Aravallis, while the BJP claims the new definition is necessary for sustainable development. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and will hear the matter on December 29. The court has also directed the Environment Ministry to prepare a science-based management plan for sustainable mining in the Aravallis.

Key concerns include loss of biodiversity and ecosystem disruption, increased mining and construction activities, impacts on groundwater recharge and climate regulation, and displacement of local communities. The government's stance is that the new definition is meant to promote sustainable development. It further stated that no new mining leases will be granted until a comprehensive study is conducted, adding that the Aravallis are already protected under existing laws.

Congress Marks 140th Foundation Day

Patil marked the party's 140th Foundation Day with a strong statement, underscoring its commitment to its ideology. She asserted that Congress will continue to fight for its principles under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "It is an ideological fight, and even after 140 years, if we have to continue to fight for our ideology, we will do so under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Patil said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to party workers across the country and vowed to continue fighting for the Constitution. "Heartiest greetings to every Congressman on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress today," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further added, "Congress is not just a political party; it is the voice of India's soul, which has stood with every weak, every deprived, and every hardworking person. The resolve is to fight even more strongly the battle for truth, courage, and the protection of the Constitution against hatred, injustice, and dictatorship."

"We pay homage to that historic legacy and those great sacrifices who won freedom for India, laid the foundation of the Constitution, and strengthened the values of democracy, secularism, social justice, and equality," he added.

The Congress party, on its official X handle, also congratulated party members and took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union government. "Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress. The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," the party wrote on X.

