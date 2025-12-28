403
Cuba's Power Crisis Meets U.S. Sanctions Politics As Mexico Sends Fuel
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
An 80,000-barrel Pemex shipment to Cuba sounds like a routine movement of fuel. It is not. It is a small tanker story that opens a large geopolitical file. Start with Cuba's problem. The island's electricity system runs on imported fuel.
Recent reporting has cited estimates that Cuba needs about 110,000 barrels a day, produces roughly 40,000, and relies on imports for around 60% of total fuel consumption.
Around 65% of the fuel it uses is tied to thermoelectric generation. When supplies wobble, blackouts spread quickly and national grid failures become more than a headline. They become daily life.
Cuba's Power Crisis Meets U.S. Sanctions Politics As Mexico Sends Fuel
Now add Mexico's choice. President Claudia Sheinbaum says these deliveries are legal, humanitarian, and consistent with decades of Mexico–Cuba ties.
She has pointed to past energy support, including a 400,000-barrel delivery in 2024 after Hurricane Rafael.
Pemex, for its part, has disclosed Cuba-bound exports in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Yet detailed public explanations on exact products, pricing, and terms have often been thin. That gap invites suspicion at home and abroad.
The domestic angle is awkward because Pemex is heavily indebted, and Mexico is still sensitive to fuel prices.
Pemex output has been reported around 1.3 million barrels per day, below past peaks, and the government is trying to stabilize the company's finances.
Opposition critics have used the Cuba cargo to argue that the state is prioritizing symbolism while households watch prices.
In Washington, the shipment lands in an even hotter context: tougher attention on Venezuela-linked oil networks and the shipping routes that feed Cuba.
Florida Republicans have amplified the issue, with Rep. María Elvira Salazar publicly warning Sheinbaum, and Rep.
Carlos Giménez urging U.S. negotiators to use the approaching USMCA review cycle as leverage.
Giménez has cited media claims of“billions” in 2025 oil value sent to Cuba, a figure debated partly because documentation is uneven.
That is the story behind the story: this cargo is less about volume than about signaling. In a region where fuel keeps lights on, and sanctions shape shipping behavior, an 80,000-barrel delivery can become a test of who gets to set the rules.
A single Pemex cargo to Cuba has become a proxy fight over sovereignty, sanctions, and regional influence.
Cuba's power grid is so fuel-dependent that even“small” shipments can change daily life fast.
The real story is leverage: U.S. politicians are trying to turn energy flows into trade and diplomacy pressure.
