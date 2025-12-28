403
Football Games For Sunday, December 28, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Sunday, December 28, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Today's football calendar features exciting action, highlighted by key group stage matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) hosted in Morocco, alongside potential league fixtures in Europe and other competitions.
Serie A
08:30 AM – Milan vs Hellas Verona
Channels: Xsports and Disney+
Premier League
11:00 AM – Sunderland vs Leeds United
Channels: Xsports and Disney+
Serie A
11:00 AM – Cremonese vs Napoli
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Premier League
01:30 PM – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Serie A
02:00 PM – Bologna vs Sassuolo
Channels: Xsports and Disney+
Africa Cup of Nations
02:30 PM – Argélia vs Burkina Faso
Channels: Youtube/@EsportenaBand, Band, BandPlay and BandSports
Primeira Liga
03:00 PM – Braga vs Benfica
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
Serie A
04:45 PM – Atalanta vs Inter de Milão
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Disney+
Africa Cup of Nations
05:00 PM – Costa do Marfim vs Camarões
Channels: Youtube/@EsportenaBand, BandPlay, Band and BandSports
Primeira Liga
05:30 PM – Sporting vs Rio Ave
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Enjoy the matches!
