From Gas Stations To Fintechs: How Crime Slipped Into Brazil's Everyday Economy
It“reached the ordinary citizen.” That is how many Brazilians described 2025's wave of raids, because the targets looked less like distant crime bosses and more like a normal street.
The gas station, the corner bakery, small retailers, motels, wholesalers-and even investment products sold to ordinary savers.
Paulo Henrique Carnaúba, who teaches advanced finance at Insper and works in fraud investigations, calls it a turning point. For years, major cases were framed around drugs, corruption, and classic tax crimes.
Now, he argues, authorities are chasing the machinery that makes illicit money usable: high-volume businesses that generate constant transactions and paperwork that can be made to look legitimate.
Cleveland Prates, an economist at FGVLaw, points to Brasília's revenue pressures as another accelerator. Prates notes 3,000 inquiries into tax suppression through fraud, omissions, or false declarations.
Carnaúba cites a“learning delay”: schemes grow as authorities map ownership. In these cases, investigators cited a leader tied to 100 companies and an accountant representing 941 firms.
From Gas Stations to Fintechs: How Crime Slipped Into Brazil's Everyday Economy
By December 15, the Federal Police reported 3,310 operations and R$9.6 billion ($1.8 billion) in assets seized, nearly 60% more than in 2024.
In a coordinated push-Carbono Oculto, Quasar, and Tank-investigators described 268 companies directly linked to one ecosystem.
Targets were partners in at least 251 fuel stations across four states. Authorities said 60 motels were used to launder R$450 million ($83 million) from 2020 to 2024.
Authorities said the group controlled more than 40 investment funds with estimated assets of R$30 billion ($5.6 billion), a structure that can blur the real beneficiary.
Across the biggest cases launched this year, investigators estimate illicit movements of roughly R$140 billion ($26 billion). Officials called the network a parallel economy today.
Closing the Loopholes
Compliance Zero made the risk personal. Investigators alleged Banco Master carried R$12.2 billion ($2.3 billion) in nonexistent credit portfolios; 1.6 million investors could turn to the FGC for about R$41 billion ($7.6 billion) in reimbursements.
Other probes: Bóreas (R$400 million ($74 million); R$800 million ($148 million) blocked), Dec. 16 binary-options scam (over R$1.2 billion ($222 million)), and Minas Gerais' Ambiente 186 (R$186 million ($34 million)).
Rules on serial tax debtors and CPF IDs for end-investors tighten oversight.
Brazil's biggest investigations are increasingly centered on ordinary businesses and retail finance, not just stereotypical organized crime.
The modern playbook is camouflage: layers of companies, accountants, invoices, and investment structures that make illicit money look routine.
The risk is systemic: weak governance and misaligned incentives can turn a fraud probe into a confidence shock for millions of savers.
