China Sends Advanced Weather Satellite into Space
(MENAFN) China expanded its meteorological monitoring capabilities on Saturday with the successful deployment of an advanced weather satellite from Sichuan Province in the country's southwest region.
A Long March-3B rocket carried the Fengyun-4 03 satellite into space at 12:07 a.m. local time (1600 GMT Friday), with the spacecraft achieving its designated orbit without incident, according to a state news agency.
The newly deployed satellite will integrate into China's existing Fengyun meteorological constellation, bringing the fleet's total to 20 operational spacecraft.
Media reports that the satellite's primary mission centers on enhancing short-range weather prediction capabilities.
The spacecraft carries six observation instruments—four focused on Earth monitoring and two dedicated to solar observation.
Technical specifications reveal significant advances over previous models. The satellite completes a comprehensive Earth scan in just five minutes, a threefold improvement from the earlier 15-minute requirement. From orbital altitudes spanning thousands of kilometers, its sensors can identify atmospheric temperature fluctuations as minute as 0.02 degrees Celsius. The system's spatial resolution reaches eight kilometers (4.9 miles).
Additionally, the satellite can generate complete temperature and humidity maps covering China's territory within a 60-minute timeframe.
The Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology indicated that the upgraded satellite network will substantially strengthen China's capacity for weather prediction, disaster preparedness related to meteorological events, monitoring of space weather conditions, and environmental observation efforts.
