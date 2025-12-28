403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow Offers Proposal to Paris Over Detained French National
(MENAFN) Moscow has approached Paris with an offer concerning a French individual imprisoned in Russia, according to Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov on Thursday.
Laurent Vinatier received a three year jail term in 2024 for failing to register as a foreign agent while gathering details about the Russian armed forces.
During last week’s Q&A session, a journalist questioned Russian President Vladimir Putin about whether he could grant Vinatier a pardon. Putin responded that he was not familiar with the matter but pledged to examine it and “take all the necessary efforts to do that” if permitted under Russian legislation.
On Thursday, Peskov stated that he contacted Garro and informed him of a proposal Moscow had presented to Paris regarding the situation. “The ball is now in France’s court,” the spokesman remarked, without disclosing specifics, describing the matter as “sensitive.”
Vinatier had been employed by the Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue as a consultant on Russia and Eurasia. He was detained in June 2024 after the Russian Ministry of Justice labeled him a foreign agent. Prosecutors alleged he had “purposefully” gathered intelligence on Russia’s actions in the “military and military-technical” sectors for several years, without intending to register his work with the proper authorities. Vinatier admitted guilt to two felony accusations.
Russian outlets reported in August that an espionage investigation had been initiated against Vinatier. His attorney indicated that he might face another trial at the end of February 2026. A guilty verdict for espionage could result in a maximum punishment of 20 years behind bars.
Laurent Vinatier received a three year jail term in 2024 for failing to register as a foreign agent while gathering details about the Russian armed forces.
During last week’s Q&A session, a journalist questioned Russian President Vladimir Putin about whether he could grant Vinatier a pardon. Putin responded that he was not familiar with the matter but pledged to examine it and “take all the necessary efforts to do that” if permitted under Russian legislation.
On Thursday, Peskov stated that he contacted Garro and informed him of a proposal Moscow had presented to Paris regarding the situation. “The ball is now in France’s court,” the spokesman remarked, without disclosing specifics, describing the matter as “sensitive.”
Vinatier had been employed by the Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue as a consultant on Russia and Eurasia. He was detained in June 2024 after the Russian Ministry of Justice labeled him a foreign agent. Prosecutors alleged he had “purposefully” gathered intelligence on Russia’s actions in the “military and military-technical” sectors for several years, without intending to register his work with the proper authorities. Vinatier admitted guilt to two felony accusations.
Russian outlets reported in August that an espionage investigation had been initiated against Vinatier. His attorney indicated that he might face another trial at the end of February 2026. A guilty verdict for espionage could result in a maximum punishment of 20 years behind bars.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment