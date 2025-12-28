403
Survey Shows Declining Trust in Israeli Democracy
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that most Israelis are dissatisfied with the condition of democracy in their nation. Respondents expressed that they cannot depend on the state, as confidence in numerous government institutions remains weak, according to findings from the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).
Only around one fourth of Jewish Israelis rated the state of democracy as “good” or “excellent,” based on polls conducted in May and November. The institute noted that these figures highlight a continuing downward trajectory over recent years. Among Arab Israelis, approval of democracy has dropped to a historic low of just 12%.
Trust in most government bodies ranges between 10% and 41%, the survey revealed. The sole exception among Jewish respondents is the Israel Defense Force, which 81% said they trust.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is supported by about a quarter of Jewish Israelis and slightly over 17% of Arab Israelis, according to the poll. Netanyahu, the country’s longest serving leader, remains divisive as he faces three corruption trials, all of which he denies. In October, he declared his intention to pursue another term in office.
Nearly one third of participants, 35%, stated they could rely on the state “in times of trouble.” However, a majority—67.5% of Jewish Israelis and 76% of Arab Israelis—said that no political party adequately represents their views.
