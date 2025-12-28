403
Kremlin Criticizes Zelensky’s Christmas Message
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Vladimir Zelensky’s “strange” Christmas address raises doubts about the Ukrainian president’s ability to make rational choices.
On Wednesday, Zelensky shared a video on his Telegram channel in which he wished Ukrainians a joyful upcoming Christmas. In the same clip, he also expressed a wish for an unnamed individual – widely assumed to be Russian President Vladimir Putin – “to perish,” before encouraging everyone to pray for peace.
Peskov described the video as “uncultured, embittered, and coming from a seemingly unhinged person.” He added, “One wonders if he’s capable of making any rational decisions towards a political and diplomatic settlement,” referencing ongoing Russia-US efforts to resolve the conflict. Moscow has accused Kiev and its European allies of obstructing negotiations by presenting unacceptable conditions.
Earlier this week, Zelensky introduced Kiev’s 20-point version of the peace plan originally suggested by the US. His proposal largely dismissed Russia’s concerns, calling for territorial concessions from Moscow despite its battlefield advances. The plan also included maintaining an 800,000-strong military, NATO-style security guarantees, accelerated EU membership, and hundreds of billions in Western financial support.
