UAE: Meet 13-Year-Old Who Became Youngest Emirati To Win Global Beekeeping Award

Honey had always been on the table in Mahra Hamad Al Naqbi's home. But when she was 10, it moved from the spoon to the backyard of her home in Ras Al Khaimah.

In the courtyard of her family home, Mahra placed her first two beehives in 2022. At an age when most children were still exploring hobbies indoors, she was learning how to work with thousands of bees - quietly and carefully.

Mahra is among the young beekeepers displaying her honey collection at the Tenth Season of the Hatta Honey Festival, which opened on Saturday and will run until December 31. She is presenting locally produced varieties and explaining the process behind each jar to visitors at Hatta Hall.

To gain knowledge on beekeeping, she had enrolled herself in a course and simultaneously sourced the two hives. With no setup and no long-term plan in mind, she began with the basics by understanding hive structure, observing bee behavior, and learning how honey is produced. The hives stayed at home, making it easier for her to learn every day.“My parents always used to watch me at first, as they were scared. They were worried I would get stung,” said Mahra.

But as Mahra learned, the fear slowly turned into support from her parents. Her mother began accompanying her to conferences and exhibitions, helping her carry equipment and organise honey jars.

From those first two hives, the journey grew steadily.“By 2023, I had around 10 hives and launched my brand, Asal Al Mahra. In the beginning, I was selling on social media,” said Mahra.

“My production was small, but I was putting consistent effort when it came to production. At first, I was focusing on flower honey because of the location I live in. I added sidr, mangrove, and small quantities of samr honey to my production,” said Mahra, adding that she was managing 20 hives by the end of 2024, and the number rose to 35 by 2025.

With growth came logistical hassle for the teenager. During the honey season, Mahra transfers her beehives from her home to a family farm in Ras Al Khaimah. For sidr honey, which depends on specific trees, she rented space in farms across Abu Dhabi and other emirates where sidr trees grow. "I try to get in touch with beekeepers and strike a deal with them to keep my beehive at their farms. I pay the rent of the space I am utilising, as I don't have huge capital to set up my own farm,” said Mahra.

The honey season typically runs from October to March, especially for sidr honey, which is produced in winter.“Each bee hive of mine has eight frames inside it. And when conditions are right, one hive can produce between 10 to 12 kilograms of honey,” said Mahra.

Her approach has always been measured when it comes to her business. She evaluates all the prospects and plans at least a year or two in advance.“In 2022, I used my social media to introduce myself and my work. In 2023, I began receiving invitations to attend conferences and exhibitions,” said Mahra.

“I studied about beekeeping and honey production and earned a certification in 2024. I started conducting training sessions, teaching beekeeping in schools, foundations, and both private and government institutions,” said Mahra, adding that she also took on the role of a 'Bee Ambassador' for UAE beekeeping.

Then came international recognition. After the first honour, her plan was to participate in competitions across the world.“I participated in the Paris Honey Awards and surprisingly I became the first Emirati and the youngest participant in the competition's history to win the award,” said Mahra.

She later took part in the London Honey Awards and went on to win first place in the Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Cultural Excellence Award.

Apart from leveling up her business, every year she sets a clear goal.“Last year, my goal was to focus on sustainability in honey production and raise awareness about the importance of bees,” said Mahra, adding that this year's focus was on exhibitions and representing beekeeping on a larger stage.

She still goes to school. She still plans her days around seasons rather than schedules. And she is already thinking beyond awards.“I want to do research and study deeper in the field of bees,” said Mahra.

From two beehives in a Ras Al Khaimah backyard to global recognition, Mahra's journey has grown hive by hive. For now, honey is still on the table in her home. But the difference is, its not from the supermarket but from her backyard, where she used to play.