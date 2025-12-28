Mubkhar Al Shahania Lands Ras Mlaiji Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mubkhar Al Shahania produced a commanding front-running display to land the Ras Mlaiji Cup, the feature event at Al Uqda Racecourse, stamping his authority in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (65–85) for 3YO+ over 2000m.

Breaking smartly, the grey colt was quickly into stride and assumed control near the front, settling comfortably into a steady rhythm under Lukas Delozier. Once in command, he dictated the tempo with confidence, travelling smoothly and conserving enough energy for the decisive stages.Lukas Delozier rides Mubkhar Al Shahania to Ras Mlaiji Cup victory at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Approaching the home turn, pressure was briefly applied from behind, but Mubkhar Al Shahania responded with authority.

Turning for home, he lengthened his stride, quickened clear and put the race to bed well before the finish, drawing away to score a decisive victory.

The remainder of the card delivered competitive racing across several divisions.

Maarek returned to winning form in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (45–65) for 3YO+ over 2000m, with Damien Morin guiding the winner to a strong finish.

Hazm Al Uraiq rolled back the years to prevail in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0–45) for 3YO+ over 1200m, scoring under Youssef Lachhab. Salah Al Deen finally broke his maiden in the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate for 4–7YOs over 2000m, edging a pulsating finish with Soufiane Saadi in the saddle.

Hay'er Al Shahania continued his progress with a decisive success in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (55–75) for 3YO+ over 1200m, partnered by Salman Fahad Al-Hajri.

Alnood showed marked improvement to strike in the Purebred Arabian Novice Plate for 4YOs over 2000m, with Szczepan Mazur aboard.

Rathmoy shed his maiden tag in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0–85) for 3YOs over 2000m, edging home under Arnaud De Lepine.

Townsend Manor closed the card in style in the Thoroughbred Handicap (75–95) for 3YO+ over 1200m, producing a powerful late burst to score with Soufiane Saadi completing a riding double.