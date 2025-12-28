Draper To Miss Australian Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: British number one Jack Draper will miss the Australian Open next month as he continues to recover from an arm injury.

The world number 10 has not played since withdrawing at the US Open due to bone bruising in his left arm.

“It's a really, really tough decision, obviously (with) Australia being a grand slam, it's one of the biggest tournaments in our sport,” Draper, 24, said in a video posted on social media.

“However, I've had this injury for a long time, I'm at the very, very end stages of the process and to step back on court into best-of-five-set tennis so soon just doesn't seem like a smart decision right now for me and my tennis.”

Prior to the injury, Draper had enjoyed the best year of his career as he won his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells and broke into the world's top 10 for the first time.