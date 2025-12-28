403
Trump Presses Senate to Scrap Filibuster Rule
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has publicly advocated for eliminating the filibuster—a legislative tool allowing Senate minorities to obstruct bills—in a dramatic escalation of congressional power dynamics.
Speaking with media Friday night, Trump urged Republican lawmakers to terminate the procedural mechanism, contending it has transformed into an obstacle preventing effective government function and asserting its removal would prevent future government shutdowns while enabling his party's policy agenda.
Trump characterized the filibuster as harmful to the Republican Party, demanding GOP members eliminate it "without question."
Abolishing this Senate rule would grant legislators substantially expanded operational latitude, Trump argued, enabling pursuit of comprehensive initiatives including transformative healthcare legislation and complete execution of their policy platform.
With approximately 10 months preceding midterm elections, Trump has intensified pressure around this strategy, positioning filibuster elimination as critical to avoiding another federal funding crisis. Republicans maintain a narrow 53-47 Senate advantage—offering minimal room for internal dissent—and Trump has persistently called on GOP senators to discard the requirement, facilitating legislative advancement without Democratic support.
Trump predicted 2026 midterm contests will center on "pricing" as Republicans confront a decisive electoral challenge with congressional control hanging in the balance, projecting voter receptivity to his economic messaging.
Trump said: "I think it's going to be about the success of our country. It'll be about pricing," adding: "Because, you know, they gave us high pricing, and we're bringing it down. Energy's way down. Gasoline is way down."
His comments followed multiple encouraging economic indicators released recently, suggesting inflation is moderating while economic expansion has surpassed projections—though Politico's November polling data revealed continuing affordability struggles, with nearly half of Americans reporting difficulty covering fundamental household costs.
