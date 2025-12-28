403
Winners Of Purebred Arabian Camels Crowned
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani crowned the winners of the final races of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels for the 2025-2026 season at the Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack Saturday. The Golden Sword was presented to Saeed Jaber Abdullah al-Harbi for winning the sixth race, designated for open Hail camels.Lekhwiya Purebred Arabian Camels Golden Sword
