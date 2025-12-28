Clouds And Unsettled Weather Forecast Across UAE

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Weather conditions across the UAE are set to turn more unsettled on Sunday, with cloud build-up, spells of rain in some areas and dusty winds affecting visibility, according to official forecasts.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said the day is expected to be partly cloudy at times, becoming occasionally overcast as convective clouds develop over eastern and southern parts of the country. These cloud formations may bring rainfall, particularly over mountainous areas, while conditions elsewhere are likely to remain variable through the day.

Forecasters indicated that surface winds will play a key role in shaping conditions. Winds are expected to be light to moderate at times, freshening during the day and occasionally becoming strong, especially in open areas and over the sea. These winds could stir up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility and making driving conditions challenging on exposed roads.

Temperatures are forecast to show noticeable contrasts between inland, coastal and mountainous regions. Daytime highs are expected to remain warm across much of the country, though increased cloud cover may moderate peak temperatures in some areas. Cooler conditions are anticipated over higher ground, particularly during the night and early morning, as cloud cover and shifting winds influence local weather patterns.

Humidity levels are also expected to fluctuate, with higher readings forecast overnight and into the morning, especially along coastal and northern areas. Meteorologists have cautioned that this may lead to mist or fog formation in isolated locations, further affecting visibility during early travel hours.

Marine conditions are expected to be unsettled as well. Seas in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to range from moderate to rough at times, particularly as winds strengthen. Conditions in the Sea of Oman are expected to be slight to moderate, though boat operators have been advised to monitor updates as conditions can change quickly with shifting winds and cloud activity.

Aviation authorities and transport officials have urged travellers to stay informed about weather developments, particularly those planning road trips or marine activities. Reduced visibility due to dust and the possibility of rainfall in certain regions may disrupt travel schedules and outdoor plans.

Meteorologists say the developing weather pattern reflects seasonal transitions that often bring increased atmospheric instability. Convective cloud formation typically occurs when surface heating combines with moisture and upper-level disturbances, leading to vertical cloud growth and the possibility of showers. Such systems are often localised, meaning some areas may see rainfall while others remain dry.

Emergency services and municipal authorities have reiterated standard safety advice during periods of unsettled weather. Motorists are urged to slow down during dusty or rainy conditions, maintain safe distances and use headlights when visibility drops. Residents in areas prone to water accumulation are advised to remain cautious if showers develop.

Farmers and outdoor workers have also been advised to plan activities carefully, as sudden changes in wind strength or rainfall could affect working conditions. For coastal communities and fishing operators, sea conditions warrant close attention, particularly during periods when winds strengthen unexpectedly.

The National Centre of Meteorology continues to monitor conditions around the clock using satellite imagery, radar systems and ground-based observations. Officials have emphasised that forecasts are updated regularly as new data becomes available, and residents are encouraged to follow official channels for timely information.

