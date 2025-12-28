QNB Group Enhances Brand With New Sonic Sound Identity

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group announced the launch of its first-ever sonic identity, marking a new milestone in the bank's brand evolution and customer engagement journey.

Developed in collaboration with Sixième Son, a global leader in sonic branding, the new musical identity is rooted in QNB's brand persona, The Sage, a symbol of wisdom, vision, and unwavering trust.

More than just music, this new sonic expression embodies QNB's commitment to innovation, inspiration, and forward-thinking.

The sonic identity blends traditional musical instruments, such as the oud, with modern synthesizers, creating a soundscape that feels both familiar and progressive.

It mirrors QNB's ambition to honor its heritage while shaping the future, delivering a musical crescendo that evokes empowerment, unity, innovation, and progress.

This new identity captures QNB's dual spirit, locally rooted and globally confident. It draws inspiration from the brand's visual identity and strategic direction, offering a dynamic expression of QNB's purpose: to build bridges between markets, people, and opportunities.

The sonic identity will be integrated across all major QNB brand touchpoints, including the mobile app, digital platforms, branch environments, and customer events.

Adaptations and variations will ensure a consistent yet versatile audio presence, enhancing customer experiences and emotional resonance. It expresses QNB's values with depth and emotion, positioning the brand as a trusted voice in local and global finance.

The QNB sonic identity is a powerful fusion of tradition and innovation, reflecting the bank's unwavering commitment to excellence.

Designed to resonate with the core values of QNB, the new sound identity embodies QNB Group's vision, fuels its aspirations for growth, and amplifies its sense of empowerment.

With every note, it reinforces QNB's presence and purpose, ensuring QNB is not just seen, but heard and remembered.

It marks a milestone for Sixième Son, which has expanded its footprint in the Middle East, bringing its expertise to some of the region's most influential brands.

By harnessing cross-collaboration across its global teams from Asia to Europe and the Middle East, the company brought its local market knowledge and expertise to deliver unified, world-class solutions to its clients, wherever they are.