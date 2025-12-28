Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Peru

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Lima, Peru: An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Peru on Sunday.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the epicenter of the quake occurred 94 kilometers southeast of the city of Trujillo, at a depth of 30 and 66 kilometers. Trujillo has a population of over 700,000.

Peru is exposed yearly to at least 400 earthquakes felt by the population due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a point of seismic activity that extends along the western coast of the South American continent.