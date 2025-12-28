Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Peru

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Peru


2025-12-28 04:00:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Lima, Peru: An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Peru on Sunday.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the epicenter of the quake occurred 94 kilometers southeast of the city of Trujillo, at a depth of 30 and 66 kilometers. Trujillo has a population of over 700,000.

Peru is exposed yearly to at least 400 earthquakes felt by the population due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a point of seismic activity that extends along the western coast of the South American continent.

MENAFN28122025000063011010ID1110531099



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search