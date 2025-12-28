Over 2,500 Afghans Returned From Iran, Pakistan On Saturday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 2,500 Afghan refugees have been deported from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan in a single day, an official said on Sunday.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on his X handle, showing that 668 families, comprising 2,553 individuals, returned to the country on Saturday.

He said the returnees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

He noted that 694 returning families (4,310 individuals) were transported to their respective areas, while 531families received humanitarian assistance.

He added that a total of 747 SIM cards were distributed among the returning refugees by telecommunication firms.

On Friday, 2,370 Afghan migrants were also repatriated from Iran and Pakistan.

