China Calls Pentagon Report “Irresponsible”
(MENAFN) Beijing has accused the US of trying to “drive a wedge between China and other countries” and of attempting to weaken its relationship with India.
At a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized Washington’s stance as “irresponsible,” responding to a recent Pentagon assessment of China-India relations.
“The US report distorts China’s defense policy, seeks to drive a wedge between China and other countries, and provides excuses for maintaining its own military hegemony. China firmly opposes this,” Lin declared.
His remarks came after a question from a correspondent regarding the Pentagon’s claim that China “probably seeks to capitalize” on reduced tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the contested frontier with India, in order to stabilize ties and “prevent the deepening” of US-India relations.
Lin emphasized that China views its partnership with India from a “strategic and long-term perspective” and expressed readiness to enhance dialogue and mutual trust with its neighbor.
He further stressed, “The China-India border issue is a matter between the two countries. The overall situation along the China-India border remains stable, and communication channels between the two sides are open. We oppose any country making comments on this matter.”
