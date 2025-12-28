403
Israeli Forces Conduct Large-Scale Offensive in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces extended a major operation in Qabatiya, south of Jenin, for a second consecutive day Saturday following a deadly assault that claimed two Israeli lives, local sources reported to media.
The expanded offensive came after Friday's combined vehicle-ramming and stabbing incident in the northern Israeli cities of Beit She'an and Afula left two dead and two wounded. Tel Aviv launched the sweeping military action in Qabatiya, asserting the assailant originated from the West Bank town.
Approximately 44 armored vehicles accompanied by multiple bulldozers entered Qabatiya, enforcing a lockdown and sealing primary access routes, according to sources on the ground.
Israeli troops established positions throughout the town's streets while marksmen occupied rooftops of multiple structures, the sources confirmed. A military helicopter discharged machine-gun rounds into open spaces within the municipality.
Authorities detained the suspected attacker's father and brother following a home raid in Qabatiya, transporting them to an undisclosed facility, sources said. Additional family members underwent questioning. Forces systematically searched numerous residences, destroying property, demolishing roadways with heavy machinery, and damaging critical infrastructure.
Footage distributed by local media outlets depicted several released young men still bound with restraints.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with nearly 11,000 injured and approximately 21,000 detained, according to Palestinian data.
Last July, the International Court of Justice issued a historic ruling declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, demanding withdrawal from all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
