403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Arrests Over 100 IS Suspects in Terror Plot
(MENAFN) Turkish counter-terrorism units have detained 115 alleged members of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) during coordinated raids, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday.
Authorities stated that the suspects were preparing assaults during Christmas and New Year festivities, specifically targeting non-Muslim communities in Türkiye. A total of 137 warrants were issued, leading to 115 arrests.
“Pistols, ammunition and many organizational documents were seized” in more than 100 operations across Istanbul province, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Officials added that efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspects.
Earlier this week, a news agency reported that Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had apprehended a senior IS figure in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.
In early December, Turkish officials also arrested 233 individuals accused of financing or maintaining links to IS. Türkiye formally classified the group as a terrorist organization in 2013.
Authorities stated that the suspects were preparing assaults during Christmas and New Year festivities, specifically targeting non-Muslim communities in Türkiye. A total of 137 warrants were issued, leading to 115 arrests.
“Pistols, ammunition and many organizational documents were seized” in more than 100 operations across Istanbul province, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Officials added that efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspects.
Earlier this week, a news agency reported that Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had apprehended a senior IS figure in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.
In early December, Turkish officials also arrested 233 individuals accused of financing or maintaining links to IS. Türkiye formally classified the group as a terrorist organization in 2013.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment