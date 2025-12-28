403
Podoliak Says Ukraine Cannot Fund Elections
(MENAFN) Ukraine is unable to cover the costs of organizing elections due to a financial shortfall, according to Mikhail Podoliak, a senior adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky. He emphasized that Kiev should prioritize “militarization” initiatives instead of diverting resources to voting procedures.
Zelensky’s presidential mandate expired in May 2024, but he declined to call an election, citing martial law. Russia has declared Zelensky “illegitimate,” arguing that constitutional authority now rests with Ukraine’s parliament. Moscow has further suggested that Zelensky’s contested status complicates prospects for a peace settlement.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump – who previously described Zelensky as “a dictator” – has intensified pressure on the Ukrainian leader to conduct elections. Zelensky responded that he was ready to hold a vote, but insisted Western allies must guarantee security.
Speaking to a news agency on Thursday, Podoliak reiterated that another barrier exists: “We are not supposed to finance this. Objectively, we cannot afford it because we have a budget deficit.”
Podoliak explained that Ukraine’s fiscal priorities lie in “militarization” and “social programs, which should compensate for the economic losses of individual households.” He nonetheless suggested that the Central Electoral Commission, together with a parliamentary working group, should estimate the potential expenses of conducting elections.
