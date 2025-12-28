Avoid These Common Winter Hair Care Mistakes To Keep Your Hair Healthy

During winter, hair often becomes dry and dull. With proper daily care, it can stay soft and silky. However, certain everyday mistakes can damage your hair. Let's explore the common errors that weaken hair and the key practices to maintain healthy, strong strands throughout the cold season.

Washing hair every day

Shampooing every day strips the hair of its natural oils, making it look dry. You should keep a sulfate-free shampoo in your bathroom. Instead of daily, you should use a mild shampoo 2-3 times a week.

Combing wet hair

Wet hair is weak and breaks easily. Let your hair dry naturally and then detangle it with a wide-toothed comb. If you don't comb your hair, it will get tangled and start to fall out quickly.

Not oiling or applying too much oil

Mistake: Not applying oil makes hair dry, and too much oil can cause dandruff. Apply lukewarm oil once or twice a week and wash your hair after a while. This will prevent your hair from looking like a broom.

Not using a hair mask or conditioner

If you shampoo your hair too much, it starts to become dry. Wash your hair once or twice a week and use a conditioner along with it. You can also apply a hair mask to strengthen your hair. You can make a hair mask at home or buy one from the market.

Excessive heat styling

Straighteners, curlers, or blow dryers weaken the hair. Never make the mistake of using a blow dryer to dry your hair. Also, reduce the use of straighteners, etc., for styling. The heat can make your hair dry.

Choosing the wrong shampoo

You should choose your shampoo according to your hair type-whether it's dry, oily, or damaged. There are various shampoos available in the market for oily to dry hair. You should choose a shampoo based on your hair type. Also, you should use a microfiber towel to dry your hair.