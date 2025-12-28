PM Modi Hails India's 'Giant Leaps' In Science, Space In Mann Ki Baat

India's 'Giant Leaps' in Science and Space

In the 129th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that "Bharat took giant leaps forward in the field of science and space too". PM Narendra Modi said, "Bharat took giant leaps forward in the field of science and space too. Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station"

Shukla was part of NASA's Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, on June 25. He returned to Earth on July 15, splashing down off the coast of California. He became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space.

In August, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

2025: A Year of Conservation, Culture and 'Swadeshi'

"Several initiatives related to environmental protection and wildlife conservation also marked 2025. The number of cheetahs in Bharat has now crossed 30," PM Modi said.

"In 2025, faith, culture, and India's unique heritage all came together. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh organized at the beginning of the year astonished the entire world. At the end of the year, the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride. The excitement towards Swadeshi was also evident among one & all. People are purchasing only those goods that bear the sweat of an Indian and the fragrance of Indian soil.

Confidence and Resolutions for 2026

Today, we can proudly say that 2025 has given India even greater confidence. It is also true that this year we had to face natural disasters, at very many places. Now, the country is ready to move forward in 2026 with new hopes and new resolutions," according to a statement from PM's office.

Global Hope in India's Youth and Innovation

"Today the world is looking at India with great hope. The biggest reason for hope in India is our youth power.

Our achievements in the field of science, new innovations, and the expansion of technology have greatly impressed countries around the world," his office said. (ANI)

