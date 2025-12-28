Ashleigh Gardner Up For Australia Captaincy 'If Got Asked To Do It'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Australian Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner stated she would be willing to accept the captaincy if offered, despite not having ever envisioned herself in such a role.

Over the past 12 months, Gardner has made significant progress in her leadership journey, taking on captaincy roles in three different T20 leagues worldwide. She will begin the new year travelling to India to once again lead the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Gardner assumed the captaincy at the franchise from Australian teammate Beth Mooney last season, leading them to their first-ever playoff appearance. She then received another leadership role mid-year in the UK when England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt stepped back, allowing Gardner to lead the Trent Rockets in The Hundred, where they finished in the top four.

The experience empowered her to confidently ask for the role with the Sydney Sixers, knowing she would eventually take it. She then succeeded Ellyse Perry as the captain for WBBL 11.

"Yeah, I guess so. If I got asked to do it, great," Gardner told com when asked if she'd be up for Australia's captaincy after Alyssa Healy steps down. "You can lead without actually having the 'c' next to your name. That's something that I've really tried to do over the last little period, especially within the spin group.

"(I have) really tried to lead that pack. I've been there the longest, so (I'm) making sure that I'm sharing knowledge where I can, but also just bouncing ideas off each other. I think cricket's such an individual sport within a team environment. It's so important to be able to utilise those around you,” she added.

While 22-year-old Phoebe Litchfield's name keeps getting mentioned by former players and pundits, current vice-captain Tahlia McGrath also remains a top contender for the role.

Over the past 14 months, McGrath has often stepped in as captain during Healy's absence, while Gardner acted as her official deputy in the T20 series in New Zealand in March.

Gardner, meanwhile, leads every franchise team she currently represents. A sign of her high leadership reputation worldwide is that two current national captains play under her in their country's leagues- Healy in the WBBL and Sciver-Brunt at The Hundred.