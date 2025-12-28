Holiday Festivity Held For Students Of Ordubad Boarding School
The event was attended by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, and other officials.
The ceremony began with a one-minute silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the country's martyrs.
Afterwards, the students gathered around the festive table and enjoyed entertaining and colorful programs featuring "Santa Claus" and other fun characters to create joyful moments. During the celebration, the school's students performed dance numbers and sang songs.
At the end of the event, holiday gifts were presented to 58 students.
