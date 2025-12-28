Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Holiday Festivity Held For Students Of Ordubad Boarding School

2025-12-28 03:10:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) New Year festivity has been organized for children with special needs studying at the Ordubad City Complete Secondary Boarding School named after Mohammad Fuzuli, on the initiative and under the organization of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, and other officials.

The ceremony began with a one-minute silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the country's martyrs.

Afterwards, the students gathered around the festive table and enjoyed entertaining and colorful programs featuring "Santa Claus" and other fun characters to create joyful moments. During the celebration, the school's students performed dance numbers and sang songs.

At the end of the event, holiday gifts were presented to 58 students.

AzerNews

